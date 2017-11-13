Brett's First Cut: Now, after hype—Biden iffy on 2020

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show For November 13th, 2017. Here's what we are watching…

Breitbart Goes Full Bore on Moore Accuser

RELATED COVERAGE:





Suddenly Brennan wants better relations with Russia?

RELATED COVERAGE:

https://www.cnsnews.com/video/ex-cia-head-brennan-we-need-tofind-way-improve-relations-between-moscow-and-washington





Now, after hype—Biden iffy on 2020

RELATED COVERAGE:





What a 500K Home looks like in 15 Different US Cities

RELATED COVERAGE:





-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!