Social Media: Cruelty on Massive Scale

One of the founders of Facebook, Sean Parker, recently talked about the origins of the site, and how they made a conscious effort to exploit a vulnerability in human psychology.



"God only knows what it's doing to our children's brains," said Parker.

Picking up from that point, Joe Getty says that his libertarian viewpoint leads him away from the thought that any regulation needs to be enacted to protect adult users of the site. But like Parker, Joe believes that kids are being warped by the social media experience--to sometimes fatal extremes.

