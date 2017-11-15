Amazon/Online Pharmacy: What does it mean for your healthcare?

With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare:
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/JEFF-KANTER-BWS-111317.mp3
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Brett spoke with Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels & WABC NY Talk Host, about his new documentary entitled "Vigilante: The Incredible True Story of Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels."More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
Hillary Clinton called it “personally offensive that they would do this. But taking myself out of it, this is such an abuse of power, and it goes right at the rule of law.. "More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (Co-Founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
With the possibility that Amazon will be starting an online pharmacy, Brett talked with healthcare expert Jeff Kanter (co-founder of My Academy of Health Excellence) about what we can expect and what it means for your healthcare.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
During a question and answer session on NBC’s “Today” show, former vice president and rumored presidential 2020 contender Joe Biden said the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter earlier this month should not have been allowed to carry an AR-15.More >>
“Social conservatives embraced Roy Moore because they thought he was fighting for them. In fact, Moore was never a conservative to begin with.”More >>
“Social conservatives embraced Roy Moore because they thought he was fighting for them. In fact, Moore was never a conservative to begin with.”More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but indicated he's looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party back to the White House.More >>
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but indicated he's looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party back to the White House.More >>
We know that Hillary Clinton’s campaign bankrolled the discredited anti-Trump dossier. But now it appears that her presidential campaign also paid Steele’s dubious Kremlin “sources” for the information they provided — much of it already proven to be phony.More >>
We know that Hillary Clinton’s campaign bankrolled the discredited anti-Trump dossier. But now it appears that her presidential campaign also paid Steele’s dubious Kremlin “sources” for the information they provided — much of it already proven to be phony.More >>
In light of the tragic Texas Church shooting and in addition to the inevitable fact that a shooting of this caliber can happen anywhere and at any time, Brett WInterble talks with Alain Burrese, an active shooter response instructor.More >>
In light of the tragic Texas Church shooting and in addition to the inevitable fact that a shooting of this caliber can happen anywhere and at any time, Brett WInterble talks with Alain Burrese, an active shooter response instructor.More >>