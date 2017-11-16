New York Times reporter details the setbacks experienced by the NSA

The NSA was once so shrouded in secrecy that its moniker was referred to as “No Such Agency” and “Never Say Anything”.

But those days have passed.

According to a new report in the New York Times, the National Security Agency is suffering from a number of issues beyond the Edward Snowden leaks.

New York Times reporter Scott Shane talked to Armstrong & Getty about the story.

Shane says the NSA is in turmoil, and a series of events has led to a catastrophe within the U.S. intelligence community.

