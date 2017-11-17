Brett's First Cut: Is the media hammering Conservatives to get even?

It's the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 17, 2017. Here's what we are watching…



Is the media hammering Conservatives to get even?

With sexual misconduct allegations continuing to mount against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama, Moore has defied calls to drop out of the race by advancing an audacious conspiracy theory—that partisan fabulists in the mainstream media are working with his enemies in the political establishment to wage a nefarious smear campaign against him.

DEM Wave in 2018?

WAIT—WHAT?

Gene Simmons banned from FOX for Life

