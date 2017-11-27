Brett's First Cut: Cyber Monday Expects Huge Records

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 27th, 2017. Here's what we are watching…

FBI Didn't Warn Hacking Targets

The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found. Nearly 80 interviews with Americans targeted by Fancy Bear, a Russian government-aligned cyberespionage group, turned up only two cases in which the FBI had provided a heads-up. Even senior policymakers discovered they were targets only when the AP told them, a situation some described as bizarre and dispiriting.

RELATED COVERAGE:







Cyber Monday Expects Huge Records

RELATED COVERAGE:







Some of the Best Cyber Monday Deals

RELATED COVERAGE:







Apologetic Franken Returns to the Senate Today—Will Not Resign

RELATED COVERAGE:







Congress under Pressure to Fix Hush Money Fund

RELATED COVERAGE:







Rich People Look to Flee High Tax States

RELATED COVERAGE:











-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!