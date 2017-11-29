AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Will artificial intelligence be the final human invention?

The Brett Winterble Show

Will artificial intelligence be the final human invention?

Posted: Updated:

Ever considered if those Terminator movies could come true? The war between man and machine has already started, but it's not as bad as you think. That's why we had to call on our guest to give us here at 760 KFMB a little lesson in A.I. 101. 

Here's the interview with Artificial Intelligence Expert/Scientist Bruce Tedesco:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22212.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.