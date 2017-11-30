AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett's First Cut: Lauer says, ‘Sorry’

The Brett Winterble Show

Brett's First Cut: Lauer says, ‘Sorry’

Posted: Updated:

It is the First Cut of the Brett Winterble Show for November 30, 2017. Here's what we are watching…


Lauer says, ‘Sorry’

A day after being fired by NBC, former “Today” host Matt Lauer on Thursday broke his silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him — saying some of the accusations are “untrue” but that he is “truly sorry” for the pain he has inflicted.

RELATED COVERAGE:


Dow to 24k

RELATED COVERAGE:?


McCain, ‘Yes’ on Tax Cuts

RELATED COVERAGE:?


Pelosi to Conyers- Resign

RELATED COVERAGE:?



-Brett Winterble

Follow Brett on Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to The Brett Winterble Show from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on AM 760 KFMB!

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.