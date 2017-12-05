AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Brett speaks to expert about the travel ban and implications for

Brett speaks to expert about the travel ban and implications for illegal immigration

Brett speaks to Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Legal Fellow at the Heritage Foundation about the Supreme Court upholding the travel ban and the implications that will have on illegal immigration. 

