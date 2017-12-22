AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Bill O'Reilly: The Armstrong & Getty Interview

Bill O'Reilly: The Armstrong & Getty Interview

Posted: Updated:

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly called The Armstrong & Getty Show to talk about the sexual harassment complaints being made against President Trump and others--including himself. O'Reilly told Jack & Joe that there's an entire industry solely designed to take-down people in power.

"The effort, I think the whole the con, will be exposed," O'Reilly said. 

Listen to the entire Bill O'Reilly interview: 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22427.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.