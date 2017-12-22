Bill O'Reilly: The Armstrong & Getty Interview

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly called The Armstrong & Getty Show to talk about the sexual harassment complaints being made against President Trump and others--including himself. O'Reilly told Jack & Joe that there's an entire industry solely designed to take-down people in power.

"The effort, I think the whole the con, will be exposed," O'Reilly said.

Listen to the entire Bill O'Reilly interview:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22427.mp3