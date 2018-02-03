60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan talks to A&G

There is perhaps no better reporter on the subject of Afghanistan than 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan.
Her award-winning work gives her a unique and highly qualified perspective on the conditions in that country and the rest of the Middle East.
Logan spoke to Armstrong & Getty about how circumstances have changed in Afghanistan since the years of her initial reports from the front lines of the war.
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22749.mp3
There is perhaps no better reporter on the subject of Afghanistan than 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan.More >>
Joe sports some extra heavy lip balm to discuss rat bowling and a rat taking a shower in this episode.More >>
As the Republicans and Democrats try to avoid blame for the government shutdown, Armstrong & Getty are weighing in with their own thoughts.More >>
Jack and Joe kick off the new year with duck lips, model poses and a storm that blew through Radio Ranch.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly called The Armstrong & Getty Show to talk about the sexual harassment complaints being made against President Trump and others--including himself. O'Reilly told Jack & Joe that there's an entire industry solely designed to take-down people in power.More >>
President Trump wants to get a Republican tax bill passed. And so too, does House Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
Armstrong & Getty were going to observe "No Touch Thursday" and avoid talking about the "sexual proclivities" of those in politics and entertainment on Thursdays. Listen in as they re-think that decision.More >>
Jack and Joe discuss sexual harassment allegations versus workplace romance and the possibility of a witch hunt.More >>
Long time Bay Area radio personality, Melanie Morgan, says she’s more than willing to testify to Congress about her run-in with the Minnesota Senator Al Franken.More >>
According to a new report in the New York Times, the National Security Agency is suffering from a number of issues beyond the Edward Snowden leaks. NY Times reporter Scott Shane talked to Armstrong & Getty about the story.More >>
