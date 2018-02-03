AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan talks to A&G

60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan talks to A&G

There is perhaps no better reporter on the subject of Afghanistan than 60 Minutes Correspondent Lara Logan.  

Her award-winning work gives her a unique and highly qualified perspective on the conditions in that country and the rest of the Middle East.  

Logan spoke to Armstrong & Getty about how circumstances have changed in Afghanistan since the years of her initial reports from the front lines of the war.  

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22749.mp3

