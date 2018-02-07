Armstrong & Getty Interview: Former House Intel Chair Mike Rogers

(AM 760 KFMB) — The political gunfight involving the Trump Administration, Democrats on Capitol Hill and The FBI continues in Washington.

The question as to whether the FBI and Justice Department abused their authority while investigating Russian interference in our election remains difficult to answer - due in large part to the politicized nature of the House Intelligence Committee.

Mike Rogers was the House Intel Chairman from 2011-2015. The former FBI special agent told A&G that during his tenure, members of the committee agreed they'd not "put up with shenanigans" - the type of political grandstanding that's become part of the daily conversation on the topic of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The former Republican chair says the committee is now so partisan that investigations are really just political campaigns.

Rogers also warns the Russians will continue to meddle in our elections, and their only concern is causing as much damage to our democracy as possible, "there is a country out there that would love us to implode".

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22779.mp3