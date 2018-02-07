AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Armstrong & Getty Interview: Fox News Channel host Howard Kurtz

Armstrong & Getty Interview: Fox News Channel host Howard Kurtz

Posted: Updated:

(AM 760 KFMB) — FNC Host and author Howard Kurtz joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about his new book, "Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press & the War Over the Truth".  

While some believe that President Trump is playing 3-dimensional chess, the "Media Buzz" host says the President's decision-making process is driven by, what some White House staffers call, "defiance disorder", which is simply - "no one tells me what to do."

Listen to the interview below.  

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22780.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.