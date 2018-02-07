Bill O'Reilly: 'Mueller Committed Fraud'

(AM 760 KFMB) — No other regular A&G guest is capable of generating controversy like Bill O'Reilly.

The former Fox News host of "The No Spin Zone" joined Jack & Joe to "reach people in California who don't have any idea what's going on."

Listen to the entire discussion about the Nunes memo below.

As a follow-up, Jack read some of the very pointed listener responses to the interview.

He also addressed the No-Spin gorilla in the room--why was the conversation so one-sided?

O'Reilly is currently hosting his new podcast, "No Spin News" on his website, billoreilly.com.



Listen to the interview below.

Listen to listener responses below.

