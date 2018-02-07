Episode 17: Armstrong & Getty workplace training on dating

Both Google and Facebook have recently attempted to clear-up their corporate workplace dating policies.

In the process, they may have developed a rather easy-to-understand method for avoiding any uncomfortable or unsavory circumstances (because a more simple "no-dating" policy just won't work in a business populated by young single people????).

The new policy has now been distilled into one simple rule.

The help explain, Armstrong & Getty have created this easy to understand instructional video: