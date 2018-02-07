AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Episode 17: Armstrong & Getty workplace training on dating

Episode 17: Armstrong & Getty workplace training on dating

Posted: Updated:

Both Google and Facebook have recently attempted to clear-up their corporate workplace dating policies.  

In the process, they may have developed a rather easy-to-understand method for avoiding any uncomfortable or unsavory circumstances (because a more simple "no-dating" policy just won't work in a business populated by young single people????).  

The new policy has now been distilled into one simple rule.  

The help explain, Armstrong & Getty have created this easy to understand instructional video:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.