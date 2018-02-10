Washington Post's Erica Werner talks end of fiscal conservatism

Last week in Washington, lawmakers were working on a budget deal that both increases the debt limit and completely ignores the fact that our the federal government is spending more than it takes in.

"It's frustrating," said Jack Armstrong. "At what point does anybody say, 'we'll lock ourselves in a room until we figure it out?'"

Added Joe Getty, "this is gonna hurt, but we have to deal with it."

Washington Post reporter Erica Werner joined A&G to talk about the mindset of our lawmakers while they work on a budget deal.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22811.mp3

Read more of Erica's coverage in The WaPo.