A noteworthy sexual harassment story from San Quentin

This Jan. 1, 2018 prison identification photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate William Cordoba. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) This Jan. 1, 2018 prison identification photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate William Cordoba. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)

One-half of the San Francisco Chronicle's "Matier & Ross" joined A&G to talk about a different type of sexual harassment case.  

Andy Ross shared the details about a story involving a male inmate at San Quentin (serving a life term for murder), and the prison janitorial arts teacher who he claimed used him for sex. 

The case went to court, and a jury agreed with him.  

Read Matier & Ross' coverage of the story.

