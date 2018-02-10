Congressman McClintock explains why the budget agreement is bad for America

Finally members of Congress had an opportunity to come together to make a sound choice regarding the federal budget.

Instead, they chose to stand together to rob the treasury, opting to back-up the money truck and take what they wanted.

Tom McClintock is one member of Congress who believes in the simple notion that the government should not spend more than it takes in. McClintock, who voted "no' on the budget bill, joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the recklessness on display in Washington.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22813.mp3