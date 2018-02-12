Quit Glorifying North Korea

The headline from CNN says it all, “Kim Jong Un’s Sister is Stealing the Show at the Winter Olympics.”

Kim Jong Un is the Hitler of the 21st century. While his nation starves, the American media reacts as if he’s a fictional character. He’s known for being a master manipulator, able to brainwash a whole country, but now I’m afraid he’s brain washed our country.

Look at the headlines from some of the top media outlets.

Yahoo: “All swagger and smiles, Kim Jong Un’s mysterious sister gets her star turn at Winter Olympics.

The Washington Post: “The ‘Ivanka Trump of North Korea’ captivates people in the South.”

The comparisons to Ivanka Trump are laughable. Kim Jong Un’s sister, Yo Jong has been by her brother’s side as he commits Human Rights violations daily. North Korea is the most repressive country in the world, with forced labor camps a normalcy in the country.

“A 2014 United Nations Commission of Inquiry (COI) report on human rights in North Korea stated that systematic, widespread, and gross human rights violations committed by the government included murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortion, and other sexual violence, and constituted crimes against humanity.”

The American media is critical of President Trump. Every move he makes, draws comparisons to some of the worst dictators in history. Kim Jong Un is looked at as the guy with the goofy haircut, who has Dennis Rodman over to the country every so often.

The American media now forgets the story of Otto Warmbier. Warmbier was the college student from America who was essentially killed in North Korea, when he was throw in jail for crimes against the state.

Go back a couple weeks to the State of the Union to the story of, Si-Jeong Ho. He was starving in North Korea and tried to steal coal from a railroad car. His leg was run over by the train and had to be amputated without anesthesia. He was tortured, his family killed, but he didn’t give up the hope. Jeong Ho traveled thousands of miles before finally making it to South Korea.

ABC News ran with the headline: “North Korea’s 200-plus cheerleaders command spotlight at 2018 Winter Olympics with Synchronized Chants.”

Most likely these are cheer squads that have been drilled for months, forced to synchronize their routine, or be punished. This is not something to be praised, but something that should be disturbing to the world.

One more headline. This from the Wall Street Journal: “The North Korean cheer squad’s presence was impossible for even the skaters to ignore.”

It should be impossible for the media to forget the nuclear threats issued by North Korea. The continued Human Right violations that are ignored, but unfortunately they’re too busy enamored with a dictator’s sister.