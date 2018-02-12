Purple Heart Recipient Running for Congress

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

On September 23, 2005 Daniel Casara was out on a routine mission in South Baghdad, Iraq. The vehicle he was in, rolled over an anti-tank mine killing two soldiers and wounding three others. A day Casara will never forget, earned him a Purple Heart for his courageous work.

Casara has now embarked on a different journey. A congressional run in the 52nd District now occupies his time, hoping more veterans will follow suit and enter the political realm. Casara was featured in President George Bush's book, Portraits of Courage.

I was joined by the 15 year army veteran, to talk about his effort to try and defeat Scott Peters and his time in the military.

