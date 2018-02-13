Armstrong & Getty Interview: NY Times reporter on how tax money was wasted on bad Russian intel

(AM 760 KFMB) — The New York Times reports that American spies paid out $100,000 to a shadowy Russian - and received nothing in return.

The Russian was promising to deliver stolen NSA cyber weapons in a deal that he insisted would also include compromising information about Donald Trump.

The CIA says the report of the payment to the Russian is "fictional."

President Trump jumped into the fray, tweeting:

According to the @nytimes, a Russian sold phony secrets on “Trump” to the U.S. Asking price was $10 million, brought down to $1 million to be paid over time. I hope people are now seeing & understanding what is going on here. It is all now starting to come out - DRAIN THE SWAMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018



Armstrong & Getty talked with NY Times' reporter Matt Rosenberg about the story, which he says is one of the weirdest he's ever covered.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22827.mp3