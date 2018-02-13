AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Armstrong & Getty Interview: NY Times reporter on how tax money

Armstrong & Getty Interview: NY Times reporter on how tax money was wasted on bad Russian intel

Posted: Updated:

(AM 760 KFMB) — The New York Times reports that American spies paid out $100,000 to a shadowy Russian - and received nothing in return. 

The Russian was promising to deliver stolen NSA cyber weapons in a deal that he insisted would also include compromising information about Donald Trump.

The CIA says the report of the payment to the Russian is "fictional." 

President Trump jumped into the fray, tweeting: 


Armstrong & Getty talked with NY Times' reporter Matt Rosenberg about the story, which he says is one of the weirdest he's ever covered.  

Listen to the interview below.  

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22827.mp3

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.