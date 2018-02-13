Armstrong & Getty Interview: Washington Post Beirut Bureau Chief Liz Sly

(AM 760 KFMB) — Washington Post's Liz Sly reports from Beirut on the increasingly complicated relationships in the Middle East.

A wider conflict has the potential to unfold in Syria as a number of different groups fight for control over the fringes of that war-torn nation.

Syria remains an incredibly strategic location, bordering our allies Israel and Jordan.

While the U.S. supports Kurdish forces (at odds with another U.S. ally, Turkey), who have been fighting to overthrow Syria's government, Iran and Russia continue to support the Assad administration.

Tensions have ratcheted up within the past week, following the downing of an Israeli warplane by Syrian forces.

Washington Post Beirut Bureau Chief Liz Sly joined Armstrong & Getty to try to explain the various interests in the region.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22828.mp3

Read Liz Sly's article, "Syria’s war mutates into a regional conflict, risking a wider conflagration" in The Washington Post.