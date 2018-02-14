News, Views & Brews at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park

AM 760 is BREWING up the FUN!

AM 760 KFMB’s News, Views and Brews is on Thursday, March 8th, 2018 at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park. The event is brought to you by West Automotive Group with Armstrong & Getty, Mark Larson, Mike Slater, Brett Winterble and moderated by News 8's Eric Kahnert.

Date & Time

Thursday, March 8th, 2018 @ 6pm to 8pm

Cost

$19.99 per person

Location

Mike Hess Brewing of San Diego (North Park)

www.mikehessbrewing.com



North Park Location Address

3812 Grim Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104

About West Automotive Group

When it comes to getting your vehicle serviced or repaired, take it to West Automotive Group, a place that cares for its customers like family. Their philosophy is to never put money ahead of people. Take advantage of their no charge transmission Certi-Care Transmission Diagnosis. Experience the West Automotive Group difference where you will learn what quality service is all about. www.westautomotivegroup.com

About News, Views & Brews

News, Views & Brews is a chance for people to sit down with their favorite talk show host from AM 760 KFMB and casually chat about a wide range of issues and topics over a cup of coffee or an ice cold beer.

Last Year's Event

