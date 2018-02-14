Armstrong & Getty Interview: CBS Military Analyst Mike Lyons

(AM 760 KFMB) — Military Analyst Mike Lyons provides the back story to the U.S.-backed bombing that killed Russian soldiers in Syria.

A number of Syrian government troops and Russian military members were killed by a U.S. Coalition airstrike.

It happened last week, after forces supporting the Assad regime attacked coalition forces at a U.S. controlled base in the Deir Ezzor region of Syria.

Russian officials insist that no Russian military troops died in the airstrike, suggesting that the Russians who perished were merely "mercenaries."

According to reports, 100 troops were killed, and anywhere from 200-300 were injured.

CBS Military Analyst Mike Lyons joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about the attack and how it went so wrong for the Syrian Government troops and their Russian allies.

Listen to the interview below.

