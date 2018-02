Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

Can't tune in to AM 760 KFMB while The Mike Slater Show is on the air? No Problem! Just subscribe to the Mike Slater Show podcast!

El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells announced his run for the Congressional seat in the 50th District, currently held by Duncan Hunter.

Wells, who was born and raised in the East County, was voted on the El Cajon City Council in 2008. In 2013, Wells became Mayor of El Cajon.

This is the first big name republican to enter the race against Duncan Hunter, who’s been dealing with legal problems, including using campaign finances for personal use. A federal grand jury has issued a grand jury subpoena against members of Hunter’s campaign over the finances.

The question now will be, what does the Republican party do? The San Diego Republican party has been firm in their commitment to Hunter during the process, but Wells will certainly divide some of that support.

Listen to Wells interview on the Mike Slater Show below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22900.mp3

RELATED COVERAGE: El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells launches congressional bid to challenge Duncan Hunter