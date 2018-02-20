WAPO's Rosalind Helderman talks about Russian effort to subvert 2016 election

(AM 760 KFMB) — It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984."

Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.

The effort, called "Translator Project,” was run out of an office building in St. Petersburg, Russia.

From their nondescript building, employees were tasked with becoming part of the American social media conversation about the election, in an effort to turn us against one another.

One of the Washington Post journalists who covered the story, Rosalind Helderman, joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the story.

Listen to the interview below.

