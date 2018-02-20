'Red Sparrow' author Jason Matthews offers insights into U.S. rivals' spycraft

(AM 760 KFMB) — "Putin has one goal in mind - to stay in power."

Jason Matthews, the author of the Red Sparrow book series (soon to be a film starring Jennifer Lawrence), joined Armstrong & Getty to share some of his thoughts regarding the state of our adversaries - Russia, China, North Korea, their motivation and their roles in influencing the opinions of Americans.

Matthews also happens to be a retired CIA chief.

Russian influence within the 2016 election is clearly a major concern right now. But as Matthews points out - Russia's effort to undermine the well-being of the United States has been going on since 1917.

Matthews believes Russians are predisposed to being dishonest. He says the trouble with Russia is that they're "perpetually caught between the European enlightenment of Catherine the Great and the slavic beastliness of Ivan the Terrible; "they’re kinda schitzo about it."

Listen to the entire interview to hear more from Matthews regarding China's plans and North Korea's leader:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22901.mp3