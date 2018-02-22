AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Episode 19: The Crappiest Video

Episode 19: The Crappiest Video



Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.  

In their latest video feature, Armstrong & Getty talk about the recent news report about the amount of feces, syringes and general filth found on the streets of San Francisco...all while Jack tries to win a bet!  

