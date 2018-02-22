Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur talks about one of America's greatest minds & exploiting the aggrieved

(AM 760 KFMB) — Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.

Sandefur joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about his new book, "Frederick Douglass: Self-Made Man'.

A long-time A&G fan favorite, Tim also weighed-in on the reaction to the Parkland massacre.

Tim's brother was murdered in the 2015 San Bernardino mass shooting that claimed the lives of 14 people.

Listen to the interview below.

Part 1:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22924.mp3

Part 2:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22925.mp3

