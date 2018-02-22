Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur talks about one of America's greatest minds & exploiting the aggrieved

(AM 760 KFMB) — Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.
Sandefur joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about his new book, "Frederick Douglass: Self-Made Man'.
A long-time A&G fan favorite, Tim also weighed-in on the reaction to the Parkland massacre.
Tim's brother was murdered in the 2015 San Bernardino mass shooting that claimed the lives of 14 people.
Listen to the interview below.
Part 1:
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22924.mp3
Part 2:
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22925.mp3
RELATED COVERAGE
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.More >>
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.More >>
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.More >>
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.More >>
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.More >>
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.More >>
(AM 760 KFMB) — "Putin has one goal in mind--to stay in power." Jason Matthews, the author of the Red Sparrow book series (soon to be a film starring Jennifer Lawrence), joined Armstrong & Getty to share some of his thoughts regarding the state of our adversaries - Russia, China, North Korea, their motivation and their roles in influencing the opinions of Americans. Matthews also happens to be a retired CIA chief. Russian influence within the 2016 election ...More >>
(AM 760 KFMB) — "Putin has one goal in mind--to stay in power." Jason Matthews, the author of the Red Sparrow book series (soon to be a film starring Jennifer Lawrence), joined Armstrong & Getty to share some of his thoughts regarding the state of our adversaries - Russia, China, North Korea, their motivation and their roles in influencing the opinions of Americans. Matthews also happens to be a retired CIA chief. Russian influence within the 2016 election ...More >>
Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, A&G suggest that the news media change the way it has portrayed the killer.More >>
Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, A&G suggest that the news media change the way it has portrayed the killer.More >>
Military Analyst Mike Lyons provides the back story to the U.S.-backed bombing that killed Russian soldiers in Syria.More >>
Military Analyst Mike Lyons provides the back story to the U.S.-backed bombing that killed Russian soldiers in Syria.More >>
Washington Post's Liz Sly reports from Beirut on the increasingly complicated relationships in the Middle East.More >>
Washington Post's Liz Sly reports from Beirut on the increasingly complicated relationships in the Middle East.More >>
The New York Times reports that American spies paid out $100,000 to a shadowy Russian - and received nothing in return.More >>
The New York Times reports that American spies paid out $100,000 to a shadowy Russian - and received nothing in return.More >>
Last week in Washington, lawmakers were working on a budget deal that both increases the debt limit and completely ignores the fact that our the federal government is spending more than it takes in.More >>
Last week in Washington, lawmakers were working on a budget deal that both increases the debt limit and completely ignores the fact that our the federal government is spending more than it takes in.More >>
One-half of the San Francisco Chronicle's "Matier & Ross" joined A&G to talk about a different type of sexual harassment case.More >>
One-half of the San Francisco Chronicle's "Matier & Ross" joined A&G to talk about a different type of sexual harassment case.More >>