Lara Logan: 'Politics is what kills you'

What was meant as a talk on Syria turns into a deeply personal conversation about 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan's attitude towards life.More >>
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.More >>
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.More >>
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.More >>
(AM 760 KFMB) — "Putin has one goal in mind--to stay in power." Jason Matthews, the author of the Red Sparrow book series (soon to be a film starring Jennifer Lawrence), joined Armstrong & Getty to share some of his thoughts regarding the state of our adversaries - Russia, China, North Korea, their motivation and their roles in influencing the opinions of Americans. Matthews also happens to be a retired CIA chief. Russian influence within the 2016 election ...More >>
Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, A&G suggest that the news media change the way it has portrayed the killer.More >>
Military Analyst Mike Lyons provides the back story to the U.S.-backed bombing that killed Russian soldiers in Syria.More >>
Washington Post's Liz Sly reports from Beirut on the increasingly complicated relationships in the Middle East.More >>
The New York Times reports that American spies paid out $100,000 to a shadowy Russian - and received nothing in return.More >>
Last week in Washington, lawmakers were working on a budget deal that both increases the debt limit and completely ignores the fact that our the federal government is spending more than it takes in.More >>
