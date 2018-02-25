Lara Logan: 'Politics is what kills you'

(AM 760 KFMB) — What was meant as a talk on Syria turns into a deeply personal conversation about 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan's attitude towards life.

Lara joined Armstrong & Getty for a discussion on the current state of the civil war in Syria.

But seemingly weighed-down by a preponderance of stories about death, dishonesty and politics, Joe Getty asked the long-time war correspondent, "do you feel like your soul is getting bruised?"

What followed was a very candid and very personal conversation about the nature of humanity, our individual obligations, and how she remains optimistic while the world wages war on itself.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22951.mp3