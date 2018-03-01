Washington Post national tech reporter Craig Timberg talks about Parkland conspiracy theories

In this episode of their famous TV show, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty debunk the popular news media myth that Jared Kushner is a top-of-mind topic for most Americans.More >>
The CA Democratic Party held their convention in San Diego last weekend, essentially rejecting Diane Feinstein. Politico's Carla Marinucci was at the convention, and she provided Armstrong & Getty with a full report.More >>
The idea that the Parkland kids are the dole for some liberal causes has gained some currency online. Washington Post national technology reporter Craig Timberg joined Armstrong & Getty to explain the new online conspiracy theories surrounding some of the most recent schools shootings.More >>
What was meant as a talk on Syria turns into a deeply personal conversation about 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan's attitude towards life.More >>
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.More >>
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.More >>
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.More >>
(AM 760 KFMB) — "Putin has one goal in mind--to stay in power." Jason Matthews, the author of the Red Sparrow book series (soon to be a film starring Jennifer Lawrence), joined Armstrong & Getty to share some of his thoughts regarding the state of our adversaries - Russia, China, North Korea, their motivation and their roles in influencing the opinions of Americans. Matthews also happens to be a retired CIA chief. Russian influence within the 2016 election ...More >>
Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, A&G suggest that the news media change the way it has portrayed the killer.More >>
Military Analyst Mike Lyons provides the back story to the U.S.-backed bombing that killed Russian soldiers in Syria.More >>
