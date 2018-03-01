Washington Post national tech reporter Craig Timberg talks about Parkland conspiracy theories

(AM 760 KFMB) —The idea that the Parkland kids are the dole for some liberal causes has gained some currency online.

Washington Post national technology reporter Craig Timberg joined Armstrong & Getty to explain the new online conspiracy theories surrounding some of the most recent schools shootings.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22985.mp3