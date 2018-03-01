Politico's Carla Marinucci shares report from the Democratic Party's convention in San Diego

(AM 760 KFMB) — The CA Democratic Party held their convention in San Diego last weekend, essentially rejecting Diane Feinstein.

The party's lack of an endorsement for the 84-year-old senator sends a strong message that the progressive wing is looking for a change.

Politico's Carla Marinucci was at the convention, and she provided Armstrong & Getty with a full report. Read Carla's coverage here.

Listen to the interview below.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_22986.mp3