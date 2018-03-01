AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Episode 20: Jack's Epiphany

Episode 20: Jack's Epiphany

In this episode of their famous TV show, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty debunk the popular news media myth that Jared Kushner is a top-of-mind topic for most Americans.    

Also, Joe advocates for small government.  Plus, there's Heather Locklear's mug shot and Bab's cloned dogs to consider. 

