Episode 20: Jack's Epiphany

In this episode of their famous TV show, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty debunk the popular news media myth that Jared Kushner is a top-of-mind topic for most Americans.
Also, Joe advocates for small government. Plus, there's Heather Locklear's mug shot and Bab's cloned dogs to consider.
The CA Democratic Party held their convention in San Diego last weekend, essentially rejecting Diane Feinstein. Politico's Carla Marinucci was at the convention, and she provided Armstrong & Getty with a full report.
The idea that the Parkland kids are the dole for some liberal causes has gained some currency online. Washington Post national technology reporter Craig Timberg joined Armstrong & Getty to explain the new online conspiracy theories surrounding some of the most recent schools shootings.
What was meant as a talk on Syria turns into a deeply personal conversation about 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan's attitude towards life.
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.
(AM 760 KFMB) — "Putin has one goal in mind--to stay in power." Jason Matthews, the author of the Red Sparrow book series (soon to be a film starring Jennifer Lawrence), joined Armstrong & Getty to share some of his thoughts regarding the state of our adversaries - Russia, China, North Korea, their motivation and their roles in influencing the opinions of Americans. Matthews also happens to be a retired CIA chief. Russian influence within the 2016 election
Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, A&G suggest that the news media change the way it has portrayed the killer.
Military Analyst Mike Lyons provides the back story to the U.S.-backed bombing that killed Russian soldiers in Syria.
