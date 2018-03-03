USA swimming abuse victim speaks out

As a young girl, Jancy Thompson aspired to become an olympic swimmer. At age 11, she and her family committed themselves to that dream by spending hours on the road every week to train with a renowned coach - who assured her that he would help her become an elite athlete.

Thompson says that what followed was years of mental, physical and sexual abuse by that coach.

Flash forward to her second year at Arizona State, where she finally realized that she could no longer be involved in competitive swimming. The years of abuse had taken its toll. She was suffering from depression, and realized that she had to abandon her dream in order to save herself. In 2014 she told Vice, "Jancy Thompson the swimmer, pretty much died the day that I quit."

Jancy talked to Jack & Joe about her experience.

We intend to talk to her again to focus on the next phase her life, her recovery, and what parents can do to protect their children from the same fate.

