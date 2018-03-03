AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Tariff Talk: Not too bad, but not too good

President Trump announced that he intends to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Foreign leaders, not surprisingly, reacted by threatening to impose tariffs on American products like Harley Davidson motorcycles--and BOURBON!

According to The New York Times, the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, says “None of this is reasonable, but reason is a sentiment that is very unevenly distributed in this world." 

Bringing some reason to the conversation is New York Times Tax and Economics reporter Jim Tankersley. He joined Armstrong & Getty to help everyone understand just what the heck all of this means to the rest of us. 

