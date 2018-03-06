Please enjoy "Armstrong & Getty Presents: Aluminum Fun Facts, featuring Positive Sean" - and make sure to share it with all of your friends!More >>
Please enjoy "Armstrong & Getty Presents: Aluminum Fun Facts, featuring Positive Sean" - and make sure to share it with all of your friends!More >>
As a young girl, Jancy Thompson aspired to become an olympic swimmer. At age 11, she and her family committed themselves to that dream by spending hours on the road every week to train with a renowned coach - who assured her that he would help her become an elite athlete.More >>
As a young girl, Jancy Thompson aspired to become an olympic swimmer. At age 11, she and her family committed themselves to that dream by spending hours on the road every week to train with a renowned coach - who assured her that he would help her become an elite athlete.More >>
President Trump announced that he intends to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.More >>
President Trump announced that he intends to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.More >>
In this episode of their famous TV show, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty debunk the popular news media myth that Jared Kushner is a top-of-mind topic for most Americans.More >>
In this episode of their famous TV show, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty debunk the popular news media myth that Jared Kushner is a top-of-mind topic for most Americans.More >>
The CA Democratic Party held their convention in San Diego last weekend, essentially rejecting Diane Feinstein. Politico's Carla Marinucci was at the convention, and she provided Armstrong & Getty with a full report.More >>
The CA Democratic Party held their convention in San Diego last weekend, essentially rejecting Diane Feinstein. Politico's Carla Marinucci was at the convention, and she provided Armstrong & Getty with a full report.More >>
The idea that the Parkland kids are the dole for some liberal causes has gained some currency online. Washington Post national technology reporter Craig Timberg joined Armstrong & Getty to explain the new online conspiracy theories surrounding some of the most recent schools shootings.More >>
The idea that the Parkland kids are the dole for some liberal causes has gained some currency online. Washington Post national technology reporter Craig Timberg joined Armstrong & Getty to explain the new online conspiracy theories surrounding some of the most recent schools shootings.More >>
What was meant as a talk on Syria turns into a deeply personal conversation about 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan's attitude towards life.More >>
What was meant as a talk on Syria turns into a deeply personal conversation about 60 Minutes correspondent Lara Logan's attitude towards life.More >>
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.More >>
Author Tim "The Lawyer" Sandefur shares details on his new book as well as his personal experience of loss in the wake of latest mass murder.More >>
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.More >>
Armstrong & Getty demonstrate what San Diegans already know - San Francisco is a dump.More >>
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.More >>
It's a story straight out of Orwell's "1984." Last week, the NSA detailed the effort to undermine the 2016 presidential election through a social media disinformation campaign.More >>