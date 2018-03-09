A great event at Mike Hess Brewery for News, Views & Brews

Another great turnout and a very lively crowd for AM 760's third News, Views & Brews event.

News, Views & Brews is a chance for people to sit down with their favorite talk show host from AM 760 and casually chat about a wide range of issues and topics over a cup of coffee or an ice cold beer.

Attendance at Mike Hess Brewing in North Park topped over 200 people as the laughs flowed throughout the night.

The live talk show, meet and greet format was hosted by AM 760 personalities Armstrong and Getty, Brett Winterble, Mike Slater, Mark Larson and moderated by News 8 anchor Eric Kahnert.

Check out photos and videos from the event below. News, Views & Brews was made possible by our generous sponsor West Automotive Group.

