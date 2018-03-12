AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A&G talks to The Bachelor's Krystal Nielson

Armstrong and Getty

A&G talks to The Bachelor's Krystal Nielson

Posted: Updated:

Humiliation at News, Views and Brews?

Fresh from her national debut on The Batchelor, Krystal Nielson talks to Jack & Joe about what went wrong at News, Brews & Views!  

RELATED: A great event at Mike Hess Brewery for News, Views & Brews

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.