AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - President Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

President Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:

President Trump was in his element during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Marshall Phillips has the details. Armstrong & Getty provide the commentary.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.