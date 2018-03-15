Armstrong & Getty: Man survives sword attack by wiggling out of the situation

Emily Javier had finally had enough.

Her boyfriend of 2 years, Alex Lovell, spent too much time playing video games.

She also figured out that he was using Tinder.

And finally, it was the hair in the bathroom that pushed her over the edge.

Her plan? Retaliation.

Her effort involved hiding a samurai sword under their bed, which she planned to use to dispatch him in the way of the ancient Japanese warriors.

Unfortunately, her plot was foiled (though not before significant injury) when Mr. Lovell used his knowledge of self defense to evade the attack.

This story could have been quite tragic (make no mistake, it's bad) but the vivid re-telling of how he survived is worth a listen!

Here's Jack & Joe describing the entire episode:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23114.mp3