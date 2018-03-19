EXCLUSIVE:  Suspended teacher talks to Armstrong & Getty

Educator Julianne Benzel is back to work Monday.

The Rocklin California High School teacher was place on administrative leave last week after a pair of students complained about a classroom discussion regarding the nature of public protests, specifically the national gun violence walkout that took place last week.

Speaking exclusively to Armstrong & Getty, Mrs. Benzel shared the details of her "leave," how the circumstance was handled by the school's administration, and how Jack & Joe helped create an outpouring of support that likely forced the school to change course.

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23138.mp3