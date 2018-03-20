The dangerous rush to place autonomous vehicles on the road

A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona, in what appears to be the first case of a pedestrian death caused by an autonomous vehicle.

Consumer advocate John M. Simpson with the Consumer Watchdog organization joined The Armstrong & Getty Show to discuss the tragedy. John and his group have been working on behalf of consumers for decades.

Simpson told Jack and Joe that the real issue right now regarding autonomous vehicles is that cars are being rushed onto the roads and beta-tested in real-life circumstances as though they're as innocuous as a gmail account.

Listen to the complete interview below:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23149.mp3