Austin terror suspect dies by detonating bomb, CBS Austin anchor provides details

The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area.
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed Wednesday that the suspect died when Austin Police and FBI agents reportedly moved in to arrest him. The suspect appears to have detonated a bomb in his vehicle while authorities were closing in on him.
Authorities tracked down the suspect by using surveillance video from a FedEx store in Austin.
They believe the 24-year old suspect was responsible for all of the bombings in Austin this month, but remain concerned that there may be other package bombs "that are still out there."
KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.
Listen to the complete interview below:
http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23159.mp3
The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area. KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.More >>
The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area. KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.More >>
Known as "The Ad Contrarian," Bob Hoffman is an author and marketing expert who joined A&G to help explain the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data breach, and why it should matter to you.More >>
Known as "The Ad Contrarian," Bob Hoffman is an author and marketing expert who joined A&G to help explain the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data breach, and why it should matter to you.More >>
The Trump Administration announced the new plan to tackle the opioid crisis this week. Joining A&G to explain is the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.More >>
The Trump Administration announced the new plan to tackle the opioid crisis this week. Joining A&G to explain is the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.More >>
A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona, in what appears to be the first case of a pedestrian death caused by an autonomous vehicle.More >>
A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona, in what appears to be the first case of a pedestrian death caused by an autonomous vehicle.More >>
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about former CIA Chief John Brennan's comments on the Mueller investigation, in which he referred to the President as a demagogue headed for the dustbin of history.More >>
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about former CIA Chief John Brennan's comments on the Mueller investigation, in which he referred to the President as a demagogue headed for the dustbin of history.More >>
Educator Julianne Benzel is back to work Monday. The Rocklin California High School teacher was place on administrative leave last week after a pair of students complained about a classroom discussion regarding the nature of public protests, specifically the national gun violence walkout that took place last week.More >>
Educator Julianne Benzel is back to work Monday. The Rocklin California High School teacher was place on administrative leave last week after a pair of students complained about a classroom discussion regarding the nature of public protests, specifically the national gun violence walkout that took place last week.More >>
Attorney General Jefferson Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Friday for misleading Justice Department investigators.More >>
Attorney General Jefferson Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Friday for misleading Justice Department investigators.More >>
It's become a popular thing with kids - training to catch a leprechaun on Saint Patrick's Day. But what would you do if you captured one?More >>
It's become a popular thing with kids - training to catch a leprechaun on Saint Patrick's Day. But what would you do if you captured one?More >>
Emily Javier had finally had enough. Her boyfriend of 2 years, Alex Lovell, spent too much time playing video games. Her plan? Retaliation.More >>
Emily Javier had finally had enough. Her boyfriend of 2 years, Alex Lovell, spent too much time playing video games. Her plan? Retaliation.More >>
Armstrong & Getty discuss the former oil exec's exit from the Trump Administration Marshall Phillips has the details on the "Rexit" during the early edition of the news on Armstrong & Getty!More >>
Armstrong & Getty discuss the former oil exec's exit from the Trump Administration Marshall Phillips has the details on the "Rexit" during the early edition of the news on Armstrong & Getty!More >>