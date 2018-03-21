Austin terror suspect dies by detonating bomb, CBS Austin anchor provides details

The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley confirmed Wednesday that the suspect died when Austin Police and FBI agents reportedly moved in to arrest him. The suspect appears to have detonated a bomb in his vehicle while authorities were closing in on him.

Authorities tracked down the suspect by using surveillance video from a FedEx store in Austin.

They believe the 24-year old suspect was responsible for all of the bombings in Austin this month, but remain concerned that there may be other package bombs "that are still out there."

KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.

Listen to the complete interview below:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23159.mp3