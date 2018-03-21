No one should have secret files on us

Known as "The Ad Contrarian," Bob Hoffman is an author and marketing expert who joined A&G to help explain the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data breach, and why it should matter to you.

Regarding the matter of privacy (and the nature of our democracy), Bob told Jack & Joe that "the current online advertising model has turned the internet into a surveillance machine masquerading as an communications medium."

Not to be missed! Listen to the complete interview below:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23160.mp3