No one should have secret files on us

The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area. KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.More >>
Known as "The Ad Contrarian," Bob Hoffman is an author and marketing expert who joined A&G to help explain the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data breach, and why it should matter to you.More >>
The Trump Administration announced the new plan to tackle the opioid crisis this week. Joining A&G to explain is the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.More >>
A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona, in what appears to be the first case of a pedestrian death caused by an autonomous vehicle.More >>
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about former CIA Chief John Brennan's comments on the Mueller investigation, in which he referred to the President as a demagogue headed for the dustbin of history.More >>
Educator Julianne Benzel is back to work Monday. The Rocklin California High School teacher was place on administrative leave last week after a pair of students complained about a classroom discussion regarding the nature of public protests, specifically the national gun violence walkout that took place last week.More >>
Attorney General Jefferson Sessions fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Friday for misleading Justice Department investigators.More >>
It's become a popular thing with kids - training to catch a leprechaun on Saint Patrick's Day. But what would you do if you captured one?More >>
Emily Javier had finally had enough. Her boyfriend of 2 years, Alex Lovell, spent too much time playing video games. Her plan? Retaliation.More >>
Armstrong & Getty discuss the former oil exec's exit from the Trump Administration Marshall Phillips has the details on the "Rexit" during the early edition of the news on Armstrong & Getty!More >>
