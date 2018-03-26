A&G weigh in on Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' interview

It was the most watched "60 Minutes" interview of the past decade.

Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper to reveal all of the sordid details of her alleged affair with private citizen Trump.

Live from Stanford, Jack & Joe talked about the revelations, the entire conversation tinged with a degree of shame. Shame!

Listen to their various thoughts on the interview, Daniels' claim of being threatened and what the lawyers are saying:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23204.mp3

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23205.mp3

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23206.mp3