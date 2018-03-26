AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - A&G weigh in on Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' interview

A&G weigh in on Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' interview

Posted: Updated:

It was the most watched "60 Minutes" interview of the past decade.  

Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper to reveal all of the sordid details of her alleged affair with private citizen Trump. 

Live from Stanford, Jack & Joe talked about the revelations, the entire conversation tinged with a degree of shame. Shame!

Listen to their various thoughts on the interview, Daniels' claim of being threatened and what the lawyers are saying: 

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23204.mp3

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23205.mp3

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23206.mp3

  • Armstrong & GettyMore>>

  • Rand read it. Anyone else?

    Rand read it. Anyone else?

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:31:35 GMT

    After threatening a veto, President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill. 

    More >>

    After threatening a veto, President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill. 

    More >>

  • Armstrong & Getty: Bolton In, Melania Out?

    Armstrong & Getty: Bolton In, Melania Out?

    Monday, March 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-03-27 02:27:39 GMT

    Former Playmate Karen McDougal revealed plenty of details regarding her alleged 10-month affair with Donald Trump.   How will The First Lady respond?

    More >>

    Former Playmate Karen McDougal revealed plenty of details regarding her alleged 10-month affair with Donald Trump.   How will The First Lady respond?

    More >>

  • Episode 22:  She's Not That Into You

    Episode 22:  She's Not That Into You

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:19:09 GMT

    Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about the tactics Cambridge Analytica's head honcho said he'd use to try to influence a political figure.  

    More >>

    Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about the tactics Cambridge Analytica's head honcho said he'd use to try to influence a political figure.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.