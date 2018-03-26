AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Rand read it. Anyone else?

After threatening a veto, President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill.

During the signing ceremony at The White House, the President criticized the bill for the rushed manner in which it was created.  He also said that he'd never “sign another bill like this again.”

The night before the Senate passed the bill, a weary Senator Rand Paul spent hours printing, reading and tweeting about the spending bill before casting his vote.  

Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty wonder - did any of his peers make the same effort before they cast their vote? 

