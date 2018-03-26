Rand read it. Anyone else?

After threatening a veto, President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill.
During the signing ceremony at The White House, the President criticized the bill for the rushed manner in which it was created. He also said that he'd never “sign another bill like this again.”
The night before the Senate passed the bill, a weary Senator Rand Paul spent hours printing, reading and tweeting about the spending bill before casting his vote.
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty wonder - did any of his peers make the same effort before they cast their vote?
After threatening a veto, President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill.
Former Playmate Karen McDougal revealed plenty of details regarding her alleged 10-month affair with Donald Trump. How will The First Lady respond?
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about the tactics Cambridge Analytica's head honcho said he'd use to try to influence a political figure.
It was the most watched "60 Minutes" interview of the past decade. Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper to reveal all of the sordid details of her alleged affair with private citizen Trump.
The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area. KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.
Known as "The Ad Contrarian," Bob Hoffman is an author and marketing expert who joined A&G to help explain the Facebook/Cambridge Analytica data breach, and why it should matter to you.
The Trump Administration announced the new plan to tackle the opioid crisis this week. Joining A&G to explain is the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II.
A self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona, in what appears to be the first case of a pedestrian death caused by an autonomous vehicle.
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about former CIA Chief John Brennan's comments on the Mueller investigation, in which he referred to the President as a demagogue headed for the dustbin of history.
Educator Julianne Benzel is back to work Monday. The Rocklin California High School teacher was place on administrative leave last week after a pair of students complained about a classroom discussion regarding the nature of public protests, specifically the national gun violence walkout that took place last week.
