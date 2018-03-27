AM 760 KFMB - Talk Radio Station - San Diego, CA - Armstrong & Getty In-Studio: 'That's The T-Shirt!'

Armstrong & Getty In-Studio: 'That's The T-Shirt!'

Posted: Updated:

Having just returned from the campus of Stanford, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty ponder the strange times we live in today:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.