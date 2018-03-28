Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood on Trump's legal challenges

The composition of President Trump's legal team has undergone some changes of late, which can't be helpful as he prepares to sit down with Robert Mueller.

From reading mainstream media reports, one is left to think that the President is having difficulty hiring and retaining his legal staff, but is that all there is to the story?



Washington Examiner White House Reporter Sarah Westwood joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about what's really happening within the Trump White House.

Listen to the complete interview below:

