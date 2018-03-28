Bill Whalen on conservative ideals in blue states

Over the course of recent political history, a number of crisis have occurred that had the effect of changing the way people think about who's running our government.

Whether through a natural disaster, financial meltdown or another form of tragedy, each instance has inspired citizens to re-think their political allegiances, and re-think some of the ideals that voters had previously embraced.

Armstrong & Getty recently attended an event at the Hoover Institution, and one of the speakers at the event was Bill Whalen.

During his presentation, he talked about what it will take for conservative ideas to once again be popularized in progressive blue states.

Below is Jack & Joe's on-air interview with Bill Whalen, research fellow at the Hoover Institution:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23232.mp3