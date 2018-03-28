2018 Midterm Elections: A&G talk to John Cox about sanctuary cities

Joining Armstrong & Getty to talk about his plans to lead the State of California is John Cox. The businessman turned political candidate phoned-in from his base in San Diego to talk about his desire to be California's next governor.More >>
Over the course of recent political history, a number of crisis have occurred that had the effect of changing the way people think about who's running our government.
The composition of President Trump's legal team has undergone some changes of late, which can't be helpful as he prepares to sit down with Robert Mueller. Washington Examiner White House Reporter Sarah Westwood joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about what's really happening within the Trump White House.
A&G's legendary newsman, Marshall Phillips, recently revealed that he experienced a cancer scare, which elicited a response from one loyal friend of Armstrong & Getty.
Having just returned from the campus of Stanford, Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty ponder the strange times we live in today:
After threatening a veto, President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill.
Former Playmate Karen McDougal revealed plenty of details regarding her alleged 10-month affair with Donald Trump. How will The First Lady respond?
Jack Armstrong & Joe Getty talk about the tactics Cambridge Analytica's head honcho said he'd use to try to influence a political figure.
It was the most watched "60 Minutes" interview of the past decade. Stormy Daniels sat down with Anderson Cooper to reveal all of the sordid details of her alleged affair with private citizen Trump.
The suspect in a string of package bombings in Texas is dead, providing relief to weary residents of the Austin area. KEYE/CBS Austin Morning News Anchor Chris Saldaña joined Armstrong & Getty to provide some details on the death of the suspect.
