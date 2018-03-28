2018 Midterm Elections: A&G talk to John Cox about sanctuary cities

Joining Armstrong & Getty to talk about his plans to lead the State of California is John Cox.

The businessman turned political candidate phoned-in from his base in San Diego to talk about his desire to be California's next governor.

The GOP candidate says that it's time to end the Democrats reign over our state. Referring to the Dems as the "Thelma & Louise Party," he says the Democrats have turned California into the poverty capital of the nation.

Listen to the complete interview below:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23233.mp3

In response to John's interview, a number of people asked when A&G would interview another GOP candidate, Travis Allen. Below is and interview from December 2017 as a companion piece.

NOTE: This interview originally aired on December 18, 2017.

CA Assemblyman Travis Allen joined Armstrong & Getty to talk about his tough stance on crime:

http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/kfmbam/podcast/audio/760_audio_clips_23234.mp3